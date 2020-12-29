Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hits all-time low, Moto One Action $175, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, plus discounts on Motorola’s One Action smartphone, and the Galaxy Tab S7+. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE 45mm for $359. Down from the usual $480 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular 45mm OLED display complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality. This model also delivers LTE connectivity, allowing you to go for runs and more without needing to bring along your phone.

Save 50% on Motorola’s unlocked One Action Android smartphone

B&H offers the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $175 with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Having dropped from $350, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Having only launched last fall, the Motorola One Action delivers an affordable Android experience centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display with 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a rear fingerprint reader, there’s also a 16MP triple sensor camera array and expandable microSD card storage.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $699. Usually fetching $850, you’re saving $151 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: