Samsung releases first official Galaxy S21 teaser [Video]

Samsung has yet to formally announce the date it will launch the Galaxy S21, but thanks to previous leaks we know it’s just two weeks away. As the year comes to a close later today, Samsung is releasing the first official Galaxy S21 teaser.

This first teaser for Samsung’s next flagship doesn’t address dates, but simply teases that a “new Galaxy awaits,” referring to the S21 series. The video mentions that the new year and new device will bring “new ways to express yourself,” possibly teasing some new camera or software features.

After those vague messages, Samsung dives into the history of the Galaxy S series with each older model transforming into the next year’s revision and with each change highlighting the biggest physical differences between each phone. For example, we can see design changes, the addition of water resistance on Galaxy S5, the curved screen of S6 and S7, the home button removal on S8, and the arrival of the hole-punch on Galaxy S10 and S20. It’s a slick little video.

Of course, we already know a lot about what the Galaxy S21 will bring to the table despite this teaser not confirming anything officially. The Galaxy S21 will have the same centered hole-punch as the S20, but with a flat display and slimmer bezels. The phone is also adopting a new camera module design on the back which melds into the frame. The leaked renders so far have been pretty gorgeous.

