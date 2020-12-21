The Galaxy S21 series is around the corner and expected to bring with it new specs, new features, and updated hardware. Now, we’re getting a look at the Galaxy S21’s wallpapers, which have been made available for download ahead of the launch.

While early releases for wallpapers like this usually come from a developer with early access to the software or physical device itself, this time around, these are coming from a musician who goes by the name Rydah. He is also a YouTuber who is pretty outspoken about his love of Samsung devices.

Offered up are 12 wallpapers, 6 lockscreen wallpapers with motion, and 4 wallpapers that were designed with Samsung DeX in mind.

These Galaxy S21 wallpapers, available for download via a Google Drive folder, are not all that different from what Samsung has been doing for the past couple of years. The pastel colors this time look like sands that have been thrown in the air where previous wallpapers have been other materials. The Galaxy S20 series, for example, had a leaf-like texture for its colorful wallpapers.

Personally, I’m really loving this year’s collection well beyond what was offered with Galaxy S20 and Note 20.

The copies above are compressed for the sake of loading times, but you can download the full resolution Galaxy S21 wallpapers here. The file size for the entire pack is around 200MB.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra on January 14, with a release later in the month. That same event is also expected to debut the Galaxy Buds Pro.

