Wireless charging has never been a priority for OnePlus, but the company finally listened to user demand by including the feature on its high-end OnePlus 8 Pro last year. Now, for the OnePlus 9 series, it looks like the non-Pro model will also adopt the feature.

One of our biggest complaints about the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8T was the seemingly pointless decision to omit wireless charging from these devices despite OnePlus having finally adopted the feature. Thankfully, OnePlus is fixing that this time around, at least according to some pictures obtained by the folks at 91Mobiles.

Seen below, these pictures of what is claimed to be the standard OnePlus 9 tells us a couple things. For one, the standard OnePlus 9 will have wireless charging as evidenced by the “Reverse Charge” quick settings toggle. The other picture shows the phone as “charging wirelessly.” The report further says that the same 30W wireless charging from the OnePlus 8 Pro will be supported here alongside the 65W charging from the OnePlus 8T.

The report also mentions that the phone will offer a 4,500 mAh battery, an increase over the OnePlus 8 too.

Finally, we can also clearly see in these pictures that the standard OnePlus 9 will have a flat display — thank goodness.

It’s unclear if wireless charging will also be supported on the more budget-focused “OnePlus 9 Lite,” but in any case, we’re glad to see that OnePlus is no longer needlessly holding back this feature.

More on OnePlus 9:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: