The TWRP 3.5.0 update has now been released with improved support for Android 10 and numerous devices including the Pixel 4 and Galaxy Note 10 series.
For those not fully versed in TWRP or TeamWin Recovery Project, it’s a custom recovery that many tinkerers like to use when flashing custom ROMs on their devices. Because of some of the changes made in Android 10, support has been absent for select devices due to changes made in AOSP 10.
TWRP 3.5.0 adds support for 16 devices in total, including the Pixel 4, 4 XL, Galaxy Note 10, 10+, and Exynos Note 10 series devices among many others. Because of the changes made to AOSP 10, the team behind TWRP 3.5.0 will be maintaining two separate branches moving forward: android-9.0 and android-10.
You can check out the full TWRP 3.5.0 changelogs below:
Android 9
- Fix building in android-5.1 trees – CaptainThrowback
- New QTI Haptics Support – AndroiableDroid
- New TSPDriver Haptics Support – LameMonster82
- Selinux restore issues – AndroiableDroid
- OEM build fixes – Fighter19
- More file extension support in Gui file selector – Mauronofrio
- FBE Fixes – CaptainThrowback
- Ozip Decryption – Mauronofrio
- Don’t use persist for recovery logs – bigbiff
- Delay touch startup if necessary – bigbiff
- Spanish translation Updates – R0rt1z2
- Fix cache wiping on Slot A only devices – AndroiableDroid
- Exclude dumpsys directory from backups – DarthJabba9
- Gerrman translation Updates – 4ndyZ
- HW Rotation during runtime (does not affect touch panel) – webgeek1234
- API 24 fixes – AndroiableDroid
- vold_decrypt error on unmount – CaptainThrowback
- Multiuser – warn when users are not decrypted – noahajac
- FDE encryption fixes – CaptainThrowback
- Crypto state fixes – nebrassy
- Chinese translation Updates – Whyle
- Theme updates to match android-10 release: CaptainThrowback
- Move TWRP App install to Advanced page – Dees_Troy
- Update Russian Translation – f2065
Android 10
There have been so many changes to bring up Android-10. You can see the list of updates at Github
All the above Android-9 updates are included in these supported devices.
It’s also worth noting that while the TWRP 3.5.0 build is not yet compatible with Android 11 devices, the development team behind this build has confirmed that work has already started on an Android-11 merge. This will mean that the Pixel 5 will gain official support for TWRP at some point in the future.
As it stands, TWRP 3.5.0 support is limited to select Android 9 and Android 10 devices. You should be able to download the official TWRP app from the Google Play Store right now.
