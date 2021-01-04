The TWRP 3.5.0 update has now been released with improved support for Android 10 and numerous devices including the Pixel 4 and Galaxy Note 10 series.

For those not fully versed in TWRP or TeamWin Recovery Project, it’s a custom recovery that many tinkerers like to use when flashing custom ROMs on their devices. Because of some of the changes made in Android 10, support has been absent for select devices due to changes made in AOSP 10.

TWRP 3.5.0 adds support for 16 devices in total, including the Pixel 4, 4 XL, Galaxy Note 10, 10+, and Exynos Note 10 series devices among many others. Because of the changes made to AOSP 10, the team behind TWRP 3.5.0 will be maintaining two separate branches moving forward: android-9.0 and android-10.

You can check out the full TWRP 3.5.0 changelogs below:

Android 9 Fix building in android-5.1 trees – CaptainThrowback

New QTI Haptics Support – AndroiableDroid

New TSPDriver Haptics Support – LameMonster82

Selinux restore issues – AndroiableDroid

OEM build fixes – Fighter19

More file extension support in Gui file selector – Mauronofrio

FBE Fixes – CaptainThrowback

Ozip Decryption – Mauronofrio

Don’t use persist for recovery logs – bigbiff

Delay touch startup if necessary – bigbiff

Spanish translation Updates – R0rt1z2

Fix cache wiping on Slot A only devices – AndroiableDroid

Exclude dumpsys directory from backups – DarthJabba9

Gerrman translation Updates – 4ndyZ

HW Rotation during runtime (does not affect touch panel) – webgeek1234

API 24 fixes – AndroiableDroid

vold_decrypt error on unmount – CaptainThrowback

Multiuser – warn when users are not decrypted – noahajac

FDE encryption fixes – CaptainThrowback

Crypto state fixes – nebrassy

Chinese translation Updates – Whyle

Theme updates to match android-10 release: CaptainThrowback

Move TWRP App install to Advanced page – Dees_Troy

Update Russian Translation – f2065 Android 10 There have been so many changes to bring up Android-10. You can see the list of updates at Github All the above Android-9 updates are included in these supported devices.

It’s also worth noting that while the TWRP 3.5.0 build is not yet compatible with Android 11 devices, the development team behind this build has confirmed that work has already started on an Android-11 merge. This will mean that the Pixel 5 will gain official support for TWRP at some point in the future.

As it stands, TWRP 3.5.0 support is limited to select Android 9 and Android 10 devices. You should be able to download the official TWRP app from the Google Play Store right now.

