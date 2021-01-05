Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 $250, SanDisk storage, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $250, SanDisk storage on sale, and various smart home tech. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular falls to $250

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm GPS + Cellular for $250. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer is $79 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more with a circular touchscreen display backed by an aluminum casing. There’s also cellular connectivity onboard here so you can go for runs without bringing along a smartphone, as well as 5-day battery life to round out the notable features.

SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD falls to new low of $174

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $174. Usually fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a 25% price cut, beats our previous mention by $26, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds, thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity that makes it perfect for Mac or iPad Pro users looking to add some extra storage into the mix. Its lightweight design is also backed by added water- and dust resistance for extra peace of mind when thrown in your backpack.

Assistant-enabled smart home gear from $10

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off already discounted TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories. Headlining is the TP-Link RGB LED Light Strip for $51. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention, amounts to 28% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambience. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, as well as your smartphone. Shop everything right here.

