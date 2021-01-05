Google Docs adds Smart Compose, autocorrect to comments

Since Smart Compose launched in Gmail at I/O 2018, the machine learning feature has expanded to more users and other products. In Google Docs, the helpful tool, along with autocorrect, is now available when commenting.

After the email app, Smart Compose in late 2019 came to Google Docs. Like in Gmail, it’s useful for writing long form and takes care of automatically entering repetitive phrases while factoring context and your writing style.

Google is now bringing those helpful tools to the Docs commenting field. Smart Compose suggestions appear in light gray as you type, and hitting the “tab” key will automatically accept it. Similarly, Google will automatically correct misspelled words as they are entered and identify the change with a dashed underline. This marker will disappear as you continue typing.

These features help users compose comments quickly and with confidence by reducing the chance of spelling and grammatical errors and suggesting relevant contextual phrases.

Smart Compose and autocorrect for comments are now widely rolled out in Google Docs. Enabled by default, instructions on how to turn off are available here. It’s available for the following tiers:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

