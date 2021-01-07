The OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8T with the aim of resolving some of the issues that many owners encountered after updating to the previous 11.0.6.7 build.
Announced in an official OnePlus Forum post, the changelog is effectively the exact same as the previous build but includes a hotfix that resolves a problem whereby the media player would pause in a strange manner. Beyond that, the OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 update still contains the slightly outdated November 2020 security patch, plus numerous tweaks for enhanced overall usability.
One notable is that this update might arrive as OxygenOS 11.0.6.9 for those in European regions, as the previous update was already labelled 11.6.0.8. Each region should have the following firmware builds:
- IN: 11.0.6.8.KB05DA
- EU: 11.0.6.9.KB05BA
- NA: 11.0.6.8.KB05AA
If you are interested in just what exactly is new, you can check out the very minor update included (and highlighted) in the OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 changelog below:
OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 update for OnePlus 8T changelog
- System
- Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures
- Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed
- Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
- Fixed the issue that the media player may pause abnormally
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.11
- Camera
- Optimized the image quality on nightscape
- Gallery
- Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery
- Network
- Fixed the issue that the Wi-Fi connection failed in a specific situation
- Improved the stability of communication
- OnePlus Store (IN only)
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled.)
Just like all previous incremental updates, the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 OTA will be staged. Expect to see it more widely over the coming days and weeks as it expands to more regions and devices. You can also grab the OTA file directly from Oxygen Updater right now if you simply must get updated right away.
