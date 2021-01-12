Last year, Google revamped Nest Aware with a fixed pricing model but allowed customers to stick to the previous structure. Due to a billing error, some users still on that old plan have not had to pay for Nest Aware since November, but they should expect a charge in the coming weeks following that delay.

The “1st gen” Nest Aware notably used per camera subscription pricing rather than offering a flat rate for all the devices in your home. As the new Aware requires migrating your Nest account to Google, some have remained with the original offering.

Over the past few weeks, older customers have noticed that they haven’t been charged for Nest Aware, even as their devices and 24/7 recording history continues to work. In an email to those users today, Google explained how customers weren’t billed “during several weeks in November and December 2020” due to a “processing error.”

If your Nest Aware subscription renewal date (monthly or annual) fell during those times, you will be charged the relevant monthly or yearly subscription amount in the upcoming weeks. You may see this charge in addition to any regular subscription charges.

Impacted users will see a bill in the upcoming weeks, with Google also noting how Nest Aware’s “service was not affected.”

