The classic arcade-style multiplayer fighting game Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game has returned and is available now for Google Stadia.

Originally released in 2010 as a tie-in to the movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game follows the basic plot of the Scott Pilgrim series, allowing you to fight through various levels to defeat Ramona’s seven evil exes. The experience is wrapped up in an art style heavily inspired by the 16-bit era of video games, including a soundtrack from chiptune rock band Anamanaguchi.

After only being available for a few years, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game was pulled from all game marketplaces in 2014, seemingly due to an issue related to licensing. To celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary — as well as the movie’s — Ubisoft announced last year that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game would be getting a re-release which was headed for Stadia. One key enhancement over the original game is that the remake includes support for online multiplayer, making it much easier than before to bring a friend into the fight.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition — which includes the original game’s paid DLC packs — is now available for purchase on Google Stadia for $14.99, and Ubisoft+ also includes the game with subscription.

Complete Edition includes the original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game, as well as its original contents: the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs. Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat ’em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Play as your favorite characters – Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, and more. Level up and learn new awesome abilities, unlock secret items and modes, summon powerful allies, and more! Team up with friends and battle your way through waves of enemies, or compete with them in mini-games; all on your way to defeat the League of Evil Exes!

