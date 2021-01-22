9to5Google Daily 592: Google could pull Search in Oz, Beeper aims to bring iMessage to Android, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google threatens to pull Search in Australia if forced to ‘pay for links’
- Meme generator lets you have Bernie Sit anywhere in Google Maps Street View
- Fitbit sending 2020 year in review with personalized and global stats
- ‘Beeper’ app from Pebble founder brings your chat apps into one place, iMessage on Android too
- Google Duo may soon stop working on uncertified Android devices
Deals discussed in this episode:
- iOttie car mounts for iPhone and Android devices on sale from $20
- Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits all-time low at $300 ($200 off)
