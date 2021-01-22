The latest build of the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is now rolling out with a ton of new features including an in-built password manager and numerous new themes to add flavor to your browsing.

Announced as rolling out in a one-year celebratory official blog post, this is the biggest update for Microsoft Edge for some time. There is a lot to unpack, including a new “sleeping tabs” feature that will automatically release system resources occupied by background tabs to help boost your system and browser performance.

This is probably the biggest under-the-hood change, while many of the other new additions enhance the look, feel, and general operation of Edge. Twenty-four new themes are now available, including special Halo, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Forza Horizon designs that will fully theme the search bar, sidebar, and menus of Microsoft Edge. You can download them all on the official Edge Add-ons site:

For Outlook users, the new tab page now lets you get a glimpse of your inbox without having to load up the email client. That is likely a great timesaver should you just want a snippet of inbox information. One of the biggest new additions to Microsoft Edge is that of an in-built password manager for all of your linked accounts.

Sleeping tabs feature + controls

Password manager

You can autofill password and account fields, or use the password generator to automatically create (and save) more secure passcodes in a similar manner to that of Chrome. The password manager in Microsoft Edge also includes protection features. A password monitor will notify you should any of your credentials leak or spill onto the dark web or other sites in data breaches.

The previously seen history and tabs syncing is also now rolling out to all Edge users with this update. This allows you to sync all of your tabs across Android, iOS, and desktop.

More on Microsoft:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: