In the browser battles, Microsoft Edge hasn’t made too much of a splash since being rebuilt from the ground up in Google’s Chromium. It has, however, added some notable tweaks and features, but like its counterpart Chrome, it has now finally gained the ability to sync search history and tabs across devices.

The option has previously been spotted on mobile devices with the release of an Edge beta build for Android. It now looks as though the option is fully rolling out to all builds, allowing you to sync open tabs and browsing history with other instances of Microsoft Edge running on other devices.

According to The Verge, the option is rolling out “gradually” with only certain regions currently having the option within Edge. The publication suggests that the UK will be among the first markets to gain the option to sync history and open tabs with all Microsoft Edge browsers, provided you are logged in and have “sync” enabled.

In our case, the option did initially appear to show a message that read “Coming soon! We’ll turn it on as soon as it’s ready.” A simple restart of Edge did force enable the option on several of our Windows 10 devices though:





Essentially, by toggling the “History” and “Open tabs” options within Sync settings, you will be able to pick right up where you left off within Microsoft Edge on PC, Mac, iOS, or Android. This should help the transition for many that may be looking at Edge as an alternative to Safari or indeed Google Chrome.

To see if you have the option, you should navigate to Settings > Profiles > Sync. Here you should have the option to enabled “History” and “Open tabs.” Be sure to let us know down in the comments section below if you’re able to activate the option to sync your browser history and open tabs across devices with Microsoft Edge in your region.

