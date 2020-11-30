With the recent release of M1-powered Apple Macs and MacBooks that are capable of running iOS apps, it seems as though on the PC side of the fence we may soon see something similar occur. According to Windows Central, Microsoft’s “Project Latte” could see Android apps run on Windows.

So some of your reading will no doubt be saying that you can already do this. Yes, you sort of can thanks to the Link to Windows feature with the Your Phone app that is available on certain Samsung Galaxy hardware. This implementation isn’t always the most reliable, with disconnects and issues meaning that the experience can be a little temperamental.

Project Latte would effectively allow developers to port their Android apps to Windows 10 with very little extra work required. Plus, this could even open up an extended marketplace for developers looking to increase their install base.

Android apps on Windows will require the utilization of Windows Subsystem for Linux plus an added Android subsystem so that apps can actually run. Unfortunately, if this does come to fruition, Project Latte is unlikely to support apps that require Google Play Services to run. This does instantly reduce the pool of apps that will be available — at least until developers remove reliance on Play Services to operate.

Chrome OS already runs Android apps, and that took a long time to actually be implemented. So, with that in mind, Android apps on Windows with Project Latte may take just as long. Throw in the added room for issues and the Your Phone and Link to Windows implementation feels a lot more enticing.

This also isn’t the first time that Microsoft has tried to bring Android apps to Windows, as the failed Astoria project is over 5-years-old at this stage. We’re not holding our breath for Project Latte, but according to Windows Central, a touted launch timeframe is “fall 2021” alongside the Windows 10 release around that period.

The bigger question is would you even want to run standalone Android apps on your Windows PC? Let us know down in the comments section below.

