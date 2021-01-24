Small phones are likely making a comeback thanks to Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini, and as it turns out one of the most popular is being revived too. According to the reliable @OnLeaks, Sony is bringing back the Xperia Compact for 2021.

In a post on Voice, we get a first look at the still-unnamed 2021 revival of the Sony Xperia Compact. The design is practically identical to Sony’s last collection of Android smartphones, just with a couple minor tweaks. For example, when compared to the Xperia 5, this device has thinner bezels and uses a teardrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

But design is pretty minor here, the real story is the size. According to this leak, a 2021 version of the Sony Xperia Compact will offer up a 5.5-inch display, just 0.1-inches bigger than the iPhone 12 Mini. The overall dimensions also come in at 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm. That’s a bit larger than the iPhone across the board, but only by a few millimeters on each dimension. Part of that is the bezel, which is quite a bit thicker on the bottom.

The rest of the phone offers up a headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Sony’s usual camera button, and a dual-camera setup on the rear which apparently includes a 13MP primary sensor.

Sony’s last Xperia Compact was the 2018 Xperia XZ2 Compact which was roughly this same size. Right now, it’s unclear what specs this 2021 revival will carry along with it or the pricing.

