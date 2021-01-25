Anker starts the week with new Android accessories, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip $773, more in today’s deals

Today’s best deals include a new Anker sale, plus the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and various smart home deals at Home Depot. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker starts the week with projectors, Android accessories, more

A new sale on Anker’s Amazon storefront has popped up this morning featuring deals on smartphone accessories, home theater essentials, and much more. Our top pick is the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Projector for $240. With a 100ANSI brightness rating, this isn’t the most powerful of Anker’s offerings, which top out at 500 lumens. However, it should do just fine for movie nights. It’s also capable of pushing out an image between 20 and 100 inches alongside HDMI, USB-C, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip sports a folding AMOLED display

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Android Smartphone for $773. Having originally sold for $1,380 and more recently fetching $1,250, today’s offer is $199 under our previous mention, amounts to $477 in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip lives up to its name by delivering a folding design reminiscent of old school flip phones. This handset packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display into the futuristic form-factor alongside a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 256GB of storage, and dual 12MP rear camera system.

Home Depot discounts smart thermostats from Nest, Honeywell, more

Today only, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off smart thermostats and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nest Thermostat E with bundled sensor for $144. As a comparison, this listing has a $198 value as the thermostat goes for $169 and the sensor $39 regularly. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality, and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features, like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank.

