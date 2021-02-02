LineageOS 17.1 now supports the cutesy Nextbit Robin and a bunch of Moto devices including the Moto G5, but disappointingly is dropping the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

If you were not aware, the Nextbit Robin was the precursor to the also ill-fated Razer Phone series, with a boxy design and — at least as far as I’m concerned — the best color scheme of any Android phone to date. It shipped back in 2017 with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and was updated as far as Android 7.1 Nougat.

While there are likely only a few holdouts still rocking the device, LineageOS 17.1 support means that the Nextbit Robin might be given a new lease on life should you be happy to sideload the Android 10-based ROM.

Joining the Nextbit Robin in the supported list are a number of Motorola devices including the Moto G5, G5S, and Moto E5 Plus. While it’s great news for hardware holdouts, unfortunately, if you have the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 9 LineageOS 17.1, support looks to have been dropped (h/t XDA).

The former flagship duo may still get updates if a foolhardy developer feels like keeping the S9 and Note 9 alive now that official support from Samsung is coming to a close. No future builds will be made available for either handset, but you can get the most recent build if you are happy to run outdated software on your device.

For those still rocking the Nextbit Robin or any of the newly supported Moto devices, you can head to the official LineageOS 17.1 support pages to get started.

