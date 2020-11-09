LineageOS 17.1 support comes to OnePlus 5/5T, Fairphone 3, plus more

LineageOS 17.1 support is now coming to a small selection of older hardware including the OnePlus 5/5T, the Fairphone 3, and the LTE variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e.

If you are happy to hang on to your device a little longer than average, installing a custom ROM might be a way to increase longevity even further — especially when the OEM ends “official” support. LineageOS 17.1 is based upon Android 10, which is already available for all of the devices recently added to the supported list, but you get a number of added benefits and potentially even longer support thanks to ongoing development.

That said, if you have the OnePlus 5, 5T, sustainably-focused Fairphone 3 or the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S5e, you can now get a taste of LineageOS 17.1 on your device as builds are now available (via XDA):

OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger)

OnePlus 5T (dumpling)

Fairphone 3 (gts4lv)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE (FP3)

If you’re happy to sideload LineageOS on your OnePlus 5 series, Fairphone or Galaxy Tab device, then you should head to the dedicated installation instructions page or get more help from the dedicated LineageOS subreddit.

