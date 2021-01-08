LineageOS 17.1 coming soon to OnePlus Nord

OnePlus made a splash with the original OnePlus Nord phone, making its hardware and OxygenOS experience available at a more accessible price point. For those who perhaps aren’t a fan of OxygenOS or want their device to last longer than the official updates, LineageOS 17.1 is gaining support for the OnePlus Nord.

LineageOS is one of the most popular third-party Android ROMs in the world today, offering an extended life to beloved phones and tablets. The ROM offers a highly customizable experience while also sticking close to “pure” Android/AOSP.

LineageOS isn’t developed by a singular person or development team, but by a community of contributors who all work together toward the goal of offering a great Android experience. Each device that LineageOS supports is thanks to one or more contributors putting in their efforts for their favorite Android phone to be included.

The latest device to gain LineageOS support, as noted by the official wiki, is the OnePlus Nord, codenamed “avicii” — note that this is not the OnePlus Nord N10 5G or N100. As the support is based on the latest LineageOS 17.1, owners of the device will be able to enjoy an Android 10 experience similar to what it launched with. That said, the OnePlus Nord is still a fairly new device that should receive security and feature updates for a few years.

Owners of the OnePlus Nord will be able to install the first “nightly” build of LineageOS 17.1 within the next few days, as LineageOS has shifted to a weekly build schedule. Once builds are available, you’ll be able to follow the installation instructions also available on the LineageOS wiki.

