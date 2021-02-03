Deals: Motorola Android smartphones $500 off, Skagen Wear OS smartwatches, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Motorola Android smartphones, Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch at $199, and Roku Assistant-enabled streaming media players from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Android smartphones up to $500 off

Motorola has just launched a Valentine’s Day sale that’s taking up to $500 off a selection of its Android smartphones. Headlining here is the razr 5G for $1,199. Down from its $1,399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, matches our previous holiday mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen in two months.

Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design with a folding 6.2-inch OLED display. On top of 5G connectivity, there’s a single 48MP camera as well as 256GB of storage. A Snapdragon 765G is at the center of the experience with all-day battery life to complete the package.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch falls to $199

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $295, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Skagen’s latest smartwatch arrives with multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features here as well, alongside a circular touchscreen display with a stainless steel housing. Wear OS is at the center of the experience here, and you’ll be able to choose from a variety of bands.

Save on Roku streaming media players

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $72. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since November.

Having just been refreshed last fall, Roku’s latest Ultra media player delivers 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services and Google Assistant support. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. Shop additional Roku deals from $25.

Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to $67

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $67. Normally $80, today’s deal saves $13 and beats our last mention by $3, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who loves mobile gaming, this controller is an absolute must for your setup. It delivers clickable analog thumbsticks for “great accuracy and tactile feedback.” This can really help your aim go to new heights on mobile, given that the only other major input method available is touch. Plus, there’s a D-pad for extra inputs. It uses USB-C to connect to your Android smartphone and is compatible with Microsoft’s xCloud, Google Stadia, and many other platforms.

Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers from just $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Aukey USB-C PD wall chargers headlined by its Omnia 90W 3-Port GaN model at $37. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s wall charger is a great addition to any everyday carry or overall kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Its pair of USB-C ports can deliver 60W speeds to Chromebooks and tablets, while an additional USB-A slot shares the remainder of the charging bandwidth. Shop additional chargers from $7.

