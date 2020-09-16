Last month, the first Pixel Buds feature drop introduced a slew of new features from bass boost to Attention Alerts and disabling touch controls. Google is now back with firmware update 552 to address the Pixel Buds cutting out after a set interval.

Thanks to all those who reported that they were experiencing audio cutouts every 1 minute 50 seconds of audio playback. The team has investigated the bug and identified a fix, which is now rolling out in firmware update v552.

This is a very specific issue that not all users experienced and differ from general/random cutouts, which some are still experiencing. As only one problem is addressed, it’s a slight version bump.

Out of the box, a day one update brought the firmware from version 195 to 225. The next update (295) in late May was not accompanied by patch notes, but June’s 296 specifically decreased audio hissing and static. The August feature drop (550) addressed several issues: stability during calls, autorecovery after losing connection, improved media playback stability for phones that have software audio encoding, and one earbud failing to connect after case removal.

The update process starts by connecting the Pixel Buds to your phone. Over the course of 10 minutes, the firmware is transferred to the headphones After placing the buds in the charging case, it takes another 10 for the upgrade to occur. Both components have to be sufficiently charged.

The Pixel Buds 552 update is rolling out now and will show up under More settings > Firmware update.

