Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup sees $200 discounts, Pixel 3a XL $230, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a the first price cuts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, a Google Pixel smartphone sale from $90, and a batch of Anker Android accessories from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup sees first discounts

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,000. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is good for the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to $200 in savings.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. Shop the other Galaxy S21 deals right here.

Google Pixel smartphones start at $90

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Google Pixel Android smartphone starting at $90. Our top pick is on the Google Pixel 3a XL at $230. Down from the $479 price you’d pay at B&H right now, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention from the holidays by $69, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Anker’s latest sale discounts Assistant cameras and more

Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh selection of deals at Amazon on a collection of smartphone accessories and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board with a Prime membership, as well as in orders over $25. Our top pick today is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $40. Down from $52, you’re saving 23% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

eufy’s smart camera delivers 2K recording alongside integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Its HomeKit Secure Video compatibility pairs with added motion tracking as well as pan and tilt features to round out the package.

