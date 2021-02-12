Deals: Google Nest Audio speaker 2-pack $170, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G $105 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers for $170, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at $445, and Powerbeats Pro at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score two Google Nest Audio speakers at $170

Walmart is currently offering two Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $170. Typically fetching $100 each, today’s offer saves you 15%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention from over Black Friday.

As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone is down to $445

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $445. Down from the usual $550 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, marks the lowest we’ve seen in two months, and is the third-best discount to date. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back.

Powerbeats Pro Earbuds are down to $150

Best Buy currently offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $150. Usually fetching upwards of $249, other styles go for $200 right now at Amazon, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and matching the Amazon all-time low. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24 hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor.

