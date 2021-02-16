The Nest Audio was unveiled at last year’s Launch Night In livestream and was immediately discounted when buying a 2-pack. The Google Store is now taking $20 off individual purchases.

The US Google Store is currently selling the Nest Audio at a $20 discount. Down to $79.99, the previous offer was $30 off but required purchasing a pair at $179.98. This current deal supersedes the “Room-filling Audio Package” for those that want to create a stereo pairing, or buy an odd number.

The Nest Audio has a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter that makes it 75% louder than the original Google Home, while bass is 50% stronger. It’s powered by a quad-core A53 1.8 GHz and features a “high-performance ML hardware engine.”

Its enclosure is made from 70% recycled plastic, with four lights embedded front and center. There are three capacitive touch controls to adjust volume and play/pause, while there’s a physical switch at the back to mute the three far-field microphones.

All five colors (Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, and Sky) are available from the Google Store today. The Nest Audio discount started on February 14th and will end February 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

