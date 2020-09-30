Google Store now sells discounted Nest hardware ‘packages’

In addition to picking up the Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Audio, Pixel 5, and 4a 5G today, the Google Store started offering hardware “packages” that provide a discount when buying multiple Nest products simultaneously.

These bundles are grouped together under three “solutions at home” categories. In each one, Google makes the case that its devices work better together. For example, “Nest speakers, displays, and Chromecast work together to fill your home with sound.”

Home of Entertainment Package (Save $55, pay $423.97): 2 Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max + Chromecast with Google TV

(Save $55, pay $423.97): 2 Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max + Chromecast with Google TV Audio Anywhere Package (Save $20, $78): 2 Nest Mini speakers

(Save $20, $78): 2 Nest Mini speakers Room-filling Audio Package (Save $20, $179.98): 2 Nest Audio speakers

[See above] Around the House Package (Save $35, $243.99): Chromecast with Google TV + Nest Hub Max

(Save $35, $243.99): Chromecast with Google TV + Nest Hub Max Double the Entertainment Package, plus Netflix for 6 months (Save $10, $129.98): 2 Chromecasts with Google TV + Netflix

Front Door Package (Save $30, $288.99): Nest Hello + Nest Hub

(Save $30, $288.99): Nest Hello + Nest Hub Outside Security Package (Save $50, $427): Nest Hello + Nest Cam Outdoor + Nest Mini

If color variants are available, buyers will be able to customize before adding to the cart, while Google will suggest add-ons, like Nest Wifi or professional installations.

From the international Google Stores we checked, these packages are available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Countries, like Australia and France, are not offering these bundles since the full Nest lineup is not offered there.

Overall, this is a good idea for people just getting into the smart home or upgrading their equipment.

