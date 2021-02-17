Chromebooks are doing very well amid distance learning, and Google is doubling down on that with 40 new Chrome OS devices built for education coming this year. Meanwhile, Chrome OS 89 in March will add a native screen recording tool.

This “Screen capture” tool will be available by opening Quick Settings in the bottom-right corner. Appearing just underneath the Wi-Fi toggle, tapping brings up a floating panel at the bottom of the screen.

A toggle at the left lets you decide between screenshots or video capture, with the option to specify whether the full screen, partial (as defined by dragging), or a specific window is recorded. The settings gear lets users determine whether to “Record microphone.”

Screen recording in Chrome OS lets teachers record video lessons and other instructions. It’s rolling out next month with version 89.

Meanwhile, Google and its partners — including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung — are launching over 40 new Chromebooks built for education this year:

Many of them include convertible Chromebooks that function like a laptop and a tablet, and come with a stylus, touchscreen, and dual-cameras for students to take notes, edit videos, create podcasts, draw, publish digital books and record screencasts.

The other notable hardware feature on some units is built-in LTE. Google says these “Always Connected devices” can “better support students with limited access to the internet, or in countries with strong mobile broadband networks.” Other announcements today include:

