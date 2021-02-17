Deals: Nokia 8.3 Smartphone $380, Fossil smartwatches 40% off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the Nokia 8.3 Smartphone at $380 and joined by an up to 40% off Fossil smartwatch sale and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 at $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 8.3 Smartphone falls to $380

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $380. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is $120 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a four-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor.

Fossil takes up to 40% off smartwatches

Fossil Stock Up Savings Event takes an extra 30% off all sale items and an extra 40% off when you buy two or more reduced styles. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. During the event, you can find deals on watches, smartwatches, handbags, wallets, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gen 5 Smartwatch in Julianna. This style can be worn by both men or women alike, and it’s currently marked down to $71. For comparison, this watch was regularly priced at $295. It not only is highly-fashionable but also tracks your steps, lets you see social media notifications, as well as texts or calls, too. Better yet, it has a 24-hour battery life and is water-resistant up to 3 meters.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $199. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $31 with today’s offer marking the third-best discount to date and the lowest in over two months. Centered around a 10.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab A7 delivers Samsung’s most affordable Android tablet experience while still packing notable features like Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road, and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package.

