Android joins LinkedIn, hopefully, to give you career pep talks

Android is now officially on LinkedIn after years of avoiding the de facto “Facebook for business,” meaning that your favorite mobile OS is now on almost every social media platform available.

After years of staying away from the corporate clutter on LinkedIn, if you ever wanted career advice and a little pep talk every now and again, Android is here to help. The account has actually been open for a little over a week at this stage and — as of publication — has only amassed around 725 followers. That will likely balloon as the official Google account has over 20 million as of February 2021.

Of course, you can always rely on LinkedIn for cringey self-confessed career coaches and gurus to litter your feed, but we’re sure Android will give you solid, usable advice that you can take into your professional life. The ‘droid has even shared its most recent résumé, which might be in need of an update in the coming weeks if the Android 12 Developer Preview phase does eventually launch.

We’re excited to announce the launch of Android on LinkedIn. Give us a follow and go even deeper into the tech that makes this OS helpful for all: https://t.co/FxEBIUKTuP pic.twitter.com/6WSE6Po7Pu — Android (@Android) February 17, 2021

We’re not sure just how content posted by the official Android account on LinkedIn will differ from any other platform, but we’d imagine it will be more business-focused given the platform. However, maybe we’ll see a fun side to the account. Something that is often sorely lacking on the site, which is filled with self-congratulations and scammy recruiters and marketeers peddling rubbish.

If you do have a profile, you can head on over to LinkedIn and follow the official Android account now by clicking here. You will need to be logged in though.

