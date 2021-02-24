Deals: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $375 off, Google Pixel 4a, iOttie car mounts, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at $375 off. That’s on top of Google Pixel 4a 5G on sale for $5 per month and iOttie Android car mounts from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra now $375 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $925. That’s $375 off the regular $1,300 price tag, the second-best price we have tracked directly from Amazon, and the lowest we can find.

This model carries a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display and 128GB of storage alongside 5G support. The triple sensor array features a 108MP main camera, as well as a 10MP selfie camera that is complemented by S-Pen support for taking hand-written notes and the like.

Google Pixel 4a 5G drops to $5 per month

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $5 per month. Usually fetching $499, you’re saving $379 over the course of the 24-month contract with today’s offer marking one of the best discounts to date on the handset.

Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor.

Save up to 33% on iOttie Android car mounts from $20

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Car Mount for $20. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer matching the all-time low set back in November and marking only the second time at this price. iOttie’s latest car mount arrives with much of the same feature set on its previous models, just with some improvements. Its redesigned One Touch mechanism has a better grip over your handset, and the suction cup that holds the mount to your dashboard has been improved for a “strong, longer-lasting hold.”

