Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 $150 off, Anker Android accessories from $15, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 at a new low of $150 off, the latest Anker Amazon sale from $15, and Samsung Chromebook 4 at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $700. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and is a new all-time low. Step down to the 128GB model for $675, down from its $800 going rate and $25 under our previous mention.

Samsung’s latest smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as up to 256GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back.

Anker ends the week with deals more from $15

Anker is ending the week with a new sale via its Amazon storefront that’s discounting a collection of iPhone and Android essentials, USB-C hubs, and more from $15. Headlining is the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 ANC headphones for $68. Having dropped from $80, other styles go for $90 right now, with today’s offer saving you as much as 25% and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Soundcore Life Q30 deliver active noise cancelling alongside an over-ear design that’s backed by up to 40-hour battery life. You can also count on a lightweight build alongside 40mm drivers.

Samsung Chromebook 4 now $80 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook 4 2.1GHz/6GB/64GB for $200. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. Despite having an affordable price tag, this Samsung Chromebook manages to wield an all-metal body. This contributes to what Samsung describes as “military-grade durability.” Buyers will stand to benefit from 12.5-hour battery life, Google Assistant, and USB-C charging.

