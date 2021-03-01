With the March Feature Drop, Google announced that Pixel owners can access all of their phone’s camera features underwater when using a scuba diving case. Besides needing to get a third-party accessory, a “Dive Case Connector for Google Camera” app was released today.

The new companion app, which requires location, microphone, and camera/video permissions, is where you connect your phone to a compatible case over Bluetooth. Four models from Kraken Sports (their site is currently down) are available:

Kraken Sports KRH04 Universal Smart Phone Housing

KRH03 Universal Smart Phone Housing Pro with Depth\Temp Sensor

KRH02 Smart Housing

KRH01 Smart Housing Pro with Depth\Temp Sensor

It notes the connection status for both the accessory and Pixel Camera App, with version number noted. While the Play Store listing says Camera 7.4.105 or later is required, Google in another document touts version 8.1, Android 11, and Pixel 2 or later.

Other settings in the app let you specify units (Celsius/Meters or Fahrenheit/Feet), salt or fresh water, and whether data is overlaid on the Camera viewfinder. This includes the phone and case’s battery status, ambient water temperature, and current depth.

After pairing, you’ll get a persistent notification that identifies case battery percentage and the ability to quickly disconnect.

The case itself has a shutter button/lever that opens the Camera app even if your Pixel’s screen is off/locked. There’s also “Mode” to cycle between Camera, Video, Night Sight, and Portrait. An MF/AF button lets you select what’s in focus, while the other physical control is for zooming in/out. While underwater, you can also browse recent photos. This custom integration also allows for Motion Photos.

Additional instructions on how to use the Google Camera Dive Case are available here.

