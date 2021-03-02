Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G $200 off, Bose ANC Headphones $299, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at $200 off, as well as the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $299 and a discount that brings the Lenovo Smart Display 7 down to $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G goes on sale at $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,800. Usually fetching $2,000, this is only the second recorded price cut to date, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best discount overall.

Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form-factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back.

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to low at $299

Amazon currently offers the Bose ANC Wireless Headphones 700 for $299 in Arctic White. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since November, and matches the all-time low set only a few times before. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control.

Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 at $80

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, comes within $4 of our previous holiday mention, and is one of the best prices in the past four months.

Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at.

