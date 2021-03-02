The Google Play Console is rolling out new engagement and monetization benchmarks to better inform performance. Powered by differential privacy, Android developers can use this information to make “more informed decisions about [their] product roadmaps and opportunities.”

These new features are the result of developers, especially smaller ones, wanting more “data and insights” to help prioritize feature development. Google wants the Play Console to democratize access to this kind of data.

While some larger developers can compare data from across their portfolios, this isn’t always possible — for instance, when entering a new territory, if you don’t publish directly comparable apps, or if you only publish one or two games in the first place.

In total, there are 15 new normalized metrics with benchmarks “based on best practices in evaluating app and game performance,” including DAU/MAU, 28-day returning users, DAU and MAU growth rates, ARPDAU, Average purchase value, and Purchases per buyer and User-buyer ratios. They are located in the Compare to peers” tab under the Statistics page.

These new stats are “launching with peerset comparison performance as standard” and country filters:

You’ll be able to track your metrics over time and compare up to 250 different types of apps and games such as “Match-3 games,” “Audiobooks,” or “Comics.”

Google is deriving this data from “users who have agreed to share their app activity,” specifically when an application is opened in the foreground. Differential privacy is also leveraged to provide additional protections, while Google tells developers that it will “not share the performance of individual apps.”

So although you can find high-quality, reliable, useful peerset comparisons we’ve worked to obscure the performance of any individual competitor’s app from the peersets you see, and obscure your apps’ performance in peersets too.

