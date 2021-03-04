Due to the pandemic, developer conferences over the past year have either been canceled or hosted virtually. Google today announced Cloud Next ‘21 will take place October 12-14, though the exact nature of the enterprise event has not yet been set.

Last year, the Cloud conference was hosted as a nine-week “OnAir” digital series from July to September that dedicated each livestream to a specific topic. Google canceled the original physical event, which was planned for April, in early March.

In 2019, it was hosted at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. This year, Google says it’s “too early to determine the exact shape and experience of the event.” For the past few years, the company selected an April date and the fact that it’s taking six months later in 2021 is notable.

…and how it might potentially span the digital and physical worlds — so please stay tuned for updates as we plan with the health and safety of all in mind.

There might be some physical component to it, or it might be some sort of hybrid event. The point of Google’s announcement today is to have prospective attendees mark their calendars for Cloud Next ’21.

