Back in March, Google switched Cloud Next to a digital format before delaying it to an unspecified date. The enterprise conference is now called Google Cloud Next ’20: OnAir and will be a “nine-week, in-depth digital event series.”

Starting July 14, Next OnAir will feature over 200 sessions “ranging from compelling keynotes from industry luminaries to advanced learning opportunities with top Google developers.” Speakers include Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and G Suite head Javier Soltero.

Learn how the world’s leading companies are solving their biggest challenges, and hear firsthand how their digital transformation journeys have prepared them for this moment. Next OnAir will include interactive developer and learning programs such as Study Jams, Cloud Hero, and free one-month access to our curated learning paths on Qwiklabs and Pluralsight to help you prepare for certification. Connect with experts, get inspired, and expand your knowledge.

Every week has a different topic and some feature keynote events:

July 14 — Industry Insights: Insights from Google Cloud executives, focusing on transformational efforts across industries working with customers and ecosystem partners. July 21 — Productivity & Collaboration: Change the way teams work with solutions designed for humans and built for impact. July 28 — Infrastructure: Migrate and modernize workloads on Google’s global, secure, and reliable infrastructure. August 4 — Security: Detect, investigate, and respond to online threats to help protect your business. August 11 — Data Analytics: Generate instant insights from data at any scale with a serverless, fully managed analytics platform that significantly simplifies analytics. August 18 — Data Management & Databases: Migrate and manage enterprise data with security, reliability, high availability, and fully managed data services. August 25 — Application Modernization: Develop and run applications using open source and other software without operations staff. September 1 — Cloud AI: Add intelligence and efficiency to your business with AI and machine learning. September 8 — Business Application Platform: Design, secure, analyze, and scale APIs anywhere with visibility and control.

Those that previously registered for the three-day physical/digital Google Cloud Next ’20 conference are already signed-up for the new format:

If you haven’t yet registered, you can get started today, for free, on the Next OnAir website. By registering, you will be able to build a customized program and engage with Googlers, partners and industry peers throughout the series.

