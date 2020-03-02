Before I/O in May, Google hosts a developer conference for G Suite, Cloud, and other enterprise offerings. Google announced today it’s canceling the in-person Cloud Next for a “free, global, digital-first, multi-day event” over coronavirus concerns.

Cloud Next ’20 was originally scheduled for April 6-8 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event takes over the entire venue and surrounding hotels with over 500 sessions, labs, and trainings scheduled this year. Sundar Pichai usually makes an appearance, while the keynotes are led by Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Google today cited the “health and wellbeing of Google Cloud customers, partners, employees and the overall community” for not hosting an in-person developer conference. It’s following the “best practices laid out by the CDC, WHO and other relevant entities.”

We are transforming the event into Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect, a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting our attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams.

In reimagining Cloud Next, Google will stick with the same early April dates for livestreams and sessions.

Innovation is in Google’s DNA and we are leveraging this strength to bring you an immersive and inspiring event this year without the risk of travel.

On the logistics front, Google is refunding all Next ’20 conference tickets and related hotel reservations. All attendees will automatically be registered for the Digital Connect replacement event. More details will be made available in the coming weeks. Not all of the sessions and schedules were finalized or posted before today’s announcement.

Given that Google’s next big conference takes place just over a month later in Mountain View, it’s likely that I/O 2020 will see a similar digital-only format.

The new Cloud Next format is just the latest impact of the coronavirus, with Google also canceling an internal sales and marketing gathering. Late last week, Google also revealed that it’s hosting a digital games summit in lieu of GDC’s postponement.

