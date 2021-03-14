The OnePlus brand has grown considerably in popularity over the past several years, and in that time, it’s also built up a huge and loyal fanbase. Those fans have been clamoring for a smartwatch made by the company, and with a new teaser, it certainly looks like the OnePlus Watch is coming this month.

Rumors of a OnePlus Watch have been swirling for months now, with even some direct mentions from the company in recent memory. In fact, a reliable tipster claimed that the watch was supposed to arrive back in October 2020, but was delayed.

Now, according to an official teaser, it sure looks like March 23 will be the long-awaited day. The official OnePlus Twitter account posted a brief video on Friday with comments from its community from users all over the world and from dates all the way back to 2014, capping off the video with the tease, “coming soon.”

While the word “smartwatch” is never explicitly mentioned here, the background imagery makes it pretty clear that this is a teaser for the OnePlus Watch. The writing’s been on the wall for a while after all, and the release of the OnePlus Band early this year only left users wanting a proper smartwatch even more. Now, it’s coming, because “you asked for it.” And, you know, smartwatches are pretty popular.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

Of course, March 23 won’t just see the debut of the OnePlus Watch. The company also confirmed that its next flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 9 series, will be announced on that date.

