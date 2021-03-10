OnePlus 9, 9 Pro leak in official-looking renders w/ curved and flat displays, matte black, more

- Mar. 10th 2021 11:55 am PT

0

The OnePlus 9 series is set to debut in just a couple of weeks, and ahead of launch a huge leak has just revealed the designs, colors, and more details about the two core devices in the lineup.

WinFuture today published a huge gallery of images of both the base OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, showing how these phones will differ. As in years past, that’s first obvious with the cameras. While both phones have Hasselblad branding on the camera module itself, the regular OnePlus 9 drops one of the camera sensors. It’s unclear at this point if it will also match the Sony IMX789 and IMX766 sensors already confirmed for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Beyond that, these two phones begin to form their own identities. The designs are very similar with slim bezels and a left-mounted hole punch selfie camera, but the OnePlus 9 has a flat display where the OnePlus 9 Pro’s design adopts curved edges. This differs from the OnePlus 8 series, where both devices had distinct curves that Samsung phones long offered. It’s not a positive thing, but for some reason, it’s seen as “premium.”

As far as colors go, the OnePlus 9 Pro is pictured in a slick matte black as well as a new shade of green. OnePlus also previously showed the phone in a silver option. The regular OnePlus 9, meanwhile, is pictured in black, silver, and purple, the final option appearing to have a gradient in the reflections. Notably, all three have a glossy finish, too.

Notably, the OnePlus 9 lacks the antenna lines that are common of phones with metal side rails. They’re visible on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but not the regular model. WinFuture speculates this could point to the phone using plastic for a portion of its build, much like the Galaxy S21. One could point to the Pixel 4 series with its painted side rails as an example of metal without antenna lines, but the glossy finish on the OnePlus 9 seems to suggest otherwise.

The OnePlus 9 series will be officially announced on March 23.

More on OnePlus 9:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3