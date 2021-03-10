The OnePlus 9 series is set to debut in just a couple of weeks, and ahead of launch a huge leak has just revealed the designs, colors, and more details about the two core devices in the lineup.

WinFuture today published a huge gallery of images of both the base OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, showing how these phones will differ. As in years past, that’s first obvious with the cameras. While both phones have Hasselblad branding on the camera module itself, the regular OnePlus 9 drops one of the camera sensors. It’s unclear at this point if it will also match the Sony IMX789 and IMX766 sensors already confirmed for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Beyond that, these two phones begin to form their own identities. The designs are very similar with slim bezels and a left-mounted hole punch selfie camera, but the OnePlus 9 has a flat display where the OnePlus 9 Pro’s design adopts curved edges. This differs from the OnePlus 8 series, where both devices had distinct curves that Samsung phones long offered. It’s not a positive thing, but for some reason, it’s seen as “premium.”

As far as colors go, the OnePlus 9 Pro is pictured in a slick matte black as well as a new shade of green. OnePlus also previously showed the phone in a silver option. The regular OnePlus 9, meanwhile, is pictured in black, silver, and purple, the final option appearing to have a gradient in the reflections. Notably, all three have a glossy finish, too.

Notably, the OnePlus 9 lacks the antenna lines that are common of phones with metal side rails. They’re visible on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but not the regular model. WinFuture speculates this could point to the phone using plastic for a portion of its build, much like the Galaxy S21. One could point to the Pixel 4 series with its painted side rails as an example of metal without antenna lines, but the glossy finish on the OnePlus 9 seems to suggest otherwise.

The OnePlus 9 series will be officially announced on March 23.

