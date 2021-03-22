A large number of Android users over the past few hours have been encountering continuous app shutdowns, with some finding that uninstalling Android System WebView will stop the crashing.

This issue starts with Android throwing up prompts that warn how apps “keep closing.” Applications that are in the background and not currently open are also affected.

If this bug is impacting your device, all Android apps that use the WebView system component, which is responsible for showing web content and is updated alongside Chrome every few weeks, will keep crashing. This includes Gmail — which many users are seeing broken right now, various Google services, and many other third-party applications.

The immediate solution to this problem involves finding the Play Store listing for Android System WebView either by visiting this link directly, or going to the “My apps & games” page, swiping left to the “Installed” tab, and scrolling down — it should be one of the first apps. After that, tap “Uninstall” and confirm on the prompt that appears.

Launch the Google Play Store and go to My apps & games Open the “Installed” drawer and tap Android System WebView Tap Uninstall Confirm “Uninstall” Reboot device

If that does not work for whatever reason, another course of action is going to system Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Android System WebView > tap the three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner > Uninstall updates > OK. These instructions are for Android 11 on Pixel phones, but it should be a similar process on other OS versions and OEM devices.

Following those steps should stop the series of crashes, with Samsung support recommending the same course of action today. It’s not affecting all users, but it’s pretty widespread across Pixel and other devices.

Google looks to have rolled out a bad update to Android System WebView. While this particular release is buggy, it’s important to keep WebView on the latest version for security fixes once the problem has been resolved.

Updating…

