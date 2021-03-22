All of today’s best deals are highlighted by Google Pixel 4 discounts from $250 alongside Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $260 and this SanDisk 512GB microSD card for $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4 deals from $250

eBay currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $280 in open-box condition. Down from its original $899 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $619 in savings and marks one of the lowest prices to date in any condition.

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display with face unlock features alongside up to 25 hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. So if the smaller size of the Pixel 5 is a dealbreaker, this offer is worth a look. You’ll also enjoy Night Sight photography that’s backed by the 16 and 12MP camera array. Google Pixel 4 is also available for $250.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch drops to second-best price

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $260. Having dropped from $330, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Arriving with an always-on AMOLED display, Fitbit Sense also delivers a bevy of unique health monitoring capabilities alongside up to six-day battery life Alongside ECG tracking that have been added for the first time, you’ll also find stress and skin temperature monitoring, as well as all of the usual exercise stats. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

Grab a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD Card for $60

B&H is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter for $60. While this one has been dropping in price at Amazon, it started out at around $100 and is currently on sale for $70 there. Today’s offer is a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find.

A perfect little upgrade for your Android handset, gaming setups, or your camera rig, this one provides 512GB of extra space in a tiny microSD card. It can reach speeds up to 120MB/s, ships with a 10-year warranty, and includes the adapter for additional compatibility.

