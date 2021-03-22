It’s no secret that 2020’s Galaxy S20 series sold far below everyone’s expectations, of course in part due to the high cost and bad timing that came with a pandemic that left millions without steady income. For 2021, though, Samsung is making up for its poor performance, with Galaxy S21 tripling sales numbers in the United States.

The folks over at SamMobile picked up on new data from Strategy Analytics that found a huge improvement in Samsung’s sales. Apparently, Samsung tripled its first-month sales figures for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra compared to last year’s S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Those figures are only in the US, but they’re very important as the United States still holds the world’s largest smartphone market. The same research firm reported that Samsung kept its first place spot in the global smartphone market, with some very slight growth year-over-year.

Any number of factors could contribute to this boom in sales, but likely it comes back to two points. For one, the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects aren’t as hard in 2021 as they were in 2020, when lockdowns and tight restrictions saw employers laying off workers en masse. Further, the price of the S21 series was cut by $200 across the board, making these phones much more attractive compared to their competition.

In any case, one of the most interesting details here is that the most expensive device, the S21 Ultra, was Samsung’s top seller in the US. The $1,199 smartphone apparently made up 40% of the lineup’s total sales in the US, likely due in part to its excellent camera and other powerful features.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: