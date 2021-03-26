All of today’s best deals are centered around new all-time lows on Sony Xperia Android smartphones at up to $148 off. You’ll also find a collection of Android essentials in Anker’s latest sale from $11 as well as Samsung leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Back Covers at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia smartphones deals take up to $148 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $850. Normally fetching $948, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings, beats our previous mention by $48, and marks a new all-time low.

Sony’s Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and signature 21:9 aspect ratio. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and microSD card expansion. A triple camera setup around back completes the package alongside IP68 water resistance and a headphone port. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Shop Xperia 1 II right here at $148 off.

Anker’s latest sale takes up to 33% off Android gear

Anker is ending the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android charging essentials, speakers, and more from $9. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Earbuds for $68. Down from $80, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low.

Anker’s earbuds arrive with up to 35-hour playback on a single charge alongside added noise cancellation features to block out the world around you. That’s alongside a pair of 11mm drivers for added bass and adjustable EQ and audio profile settings via the companion Soundcore app.

Samsung leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Back Covers hit at $25

Amazon is now offering the official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Leather Back Cover for $25. All three colorways are now available at this price. Regularly $50, this is a new all-time low on the brown and green models and matching the best we have tracked for the black colorway.

“Made to accentuate the slimness of your phone,” its “soft, high-quality leather” is great for folks trying to keep their device as thin and minimal as possible while still offering up some grip and additional protection. It also has a nice microfiber lining to keep your Note 20 scratch-free alongside aluminum buttons and a one-year warranty.

