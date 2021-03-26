Google Fi app for iPhone adding ‘Privacy Screen’ to protect voicemails with Face/Touch ID

On iOS, Fi subscribers can check their voicemail through the companion app. An update to Google Fi earlier this week introduces a new “Privacy Screen” feature to lock those messages and other sensitive information with Face or Touch ID.

This Privacy Screen is identical to the feature introduced for Google Drive and Search last year, while it’s currently being tested for Chrome Incognito tabs. In this case, opening the Fi app will require you to first authenticate with fingerprint or face unlock.

It’s meant to keep “voicemails and other sensitive information safe from prying eyes,” like service address, billing information, and plan controls. Besides, the app voicemail is also available by calling, or as text message transcripts.

Privacy Screen is optional and looks to still be rolling out, as it’s not appearing on two devices running version 3.1 of Google Fi today. Meanwhile, this release also:

  • Smoothed the edges on eSIM activation
  • Made it easier for families to start group plans together

These new capabilities come as the Google Fi VPN is coming to iPhone members later this spring.

