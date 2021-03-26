The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deliver high-end specs, revamped cameras, and more, and it seems the series is already a hit. As OnePlus 9 pre-order listings open widely in the United States, the new generation is already out-selling its predecessor.

Starting today, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be made available widely for pre-orders. Both models first went up for pre-order on the 23rd, but OnePlus only opened up two variants of the device; the base model OnePlus 9 and the top-end OnePlus 9 Pro. Later today, the 128GB, $969 version of the OnePlus 9 Pro will be made available as well as the $829, 256GB OnePlus 9.

Notably, the OnePlus 9 Pro and 9 are only being sold in select variants outside of OnePlus.com. The standard 9 is only being sold in its base, $729 variant through third parties such as Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. For the Pro, only the top-end 256GB, $1,069 version is available. The same applies to T-Mobile’s OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

As a perk, both B&H Photo and Best Buy are giving buyers $50 back when they purchase either device. Amazon will presumably be matching that deal, but the listings have not gone live just yet.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that day one pre-orders for the OnePlus 9 series has beat out the previous release, the OnePlus 8 series, by a whopping 324%. Those numbers are primarily for other markets, such as China, but it’s still a notable jump forward. Of course, the smartphone market as a whole is healthier this year, so a jump in sales is going to be more and more common.

There's really just one thing I can say: thank you, to all our community, old and new. pic.twitter.com/UPO5RdMf5d — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 26, 2021

