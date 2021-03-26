After losing one of its founders, Carl Pei, OnePlus is about to lose another major member of its team. Now, Kyle Kiang, the Chief Marketing Officer at OnePlus, is set to leave the company next week.

Input reports that the current Chief Marketing Officer for OnePlus, Kyle Kiang, will be leaving the company on April 2. The departure comes not even two weeks after the launch of the company’s latest flagship smartphones, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Kiang has been a part of OnePlus since 2015 and in his current role as CMO since 2019. Previously, he was the General Manager for the company in North America and originally the Global Head of Marketing around the OnePlus One, OnePlus Two, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 5 launches. Fans of the company may recognize Kiang, as the CMO has taken part in launch events for OnePlus in the past. In a statement, OnePlus confirmed that Kyle Kiang would be leaving next Friday:

Kiang is moving on from OnePlus to explore new opportunities and his last day will be April 2nd. He will always be a good friend of the company and we wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors.

It’s unclear where Kiang is headed next, but apparently, he will be using his final weeks at the company to transition the marketing team.

Kyle Kiang at the OnePlus 6T launch event

This departure is notable for a few reasons, including Kiang’s attitude toward the OnePlus community. Perhaps the most important part of this departure is its timing. The news comes just days after the OnePlus 9 announcement and just a few months after the reveal that co-founder Carl Pei had left the company to start his new company, “Nothing.” Pei’s departure shocked and worried the community, and now, Kiang’s exit is a further sign that things are changing behind the scenes at the company. The evidence is pretty compelling.

