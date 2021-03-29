All of today’s best deals kick off with the very first price cut on Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone at $149. That’s on top of Anker’s latest Android accessory sale from $11 and this 65-inch 4K Sony Android TV from $665. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone is now $149

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 3.4 64GB Android Smartphone for $149. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the very first price cut since releasing last fall, and subsequently a new all-time low.

Delivering a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Nokia 3.4 arrives with a hole punch camera on the front as well as a triple sensor array and fingerprint sensor around back. Its 64GB of built-in storage pairs with 3GB of RAM and two-day battery life to offer a solid handset for your family members who might not need the latest and greatest. We found that “if you are looking to carry the same device for multiple days without needing to dive for your charger, then the Nokia 3.4 should be a candidate” in our hands-on review.

Anker launches latest sale from $11

Anker is kicking off yet another week with its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home cameras, earbuds, and more from $11. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $100 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and is a new all-time low.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrives with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls.

Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV from $665

Amazon is offering the Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD LED TV from $665. Regularly $750, and currently on sale for $700 at Best Buy, today’s offer is at least $80 off, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside the 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), this model has HDR support, and an X1 processor plus X-Reality PRO for upscaling HD content.

On top of built-in Google Assistant for voice control, this is an Android TV with direct access to thousands of apps as well as Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, YouTube, and much more. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

