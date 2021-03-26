Kaze and the Wild Masks is available now for Google Stadia

Part of the Stadia Makers program, Kaze and the Wild Masks is now available for Google Stadia, among other platforms.

Kaze and the Wild Masks takes direct inspiration from some of the best side-scrolling platformers of the 1990s, offering stages filled with collectables and secrets, along with unique boss battles. As the name suggests, Kaze uses the “Wild Masks” of the legendary guardians of old to unlock new powers to aid in her quest to rescue her friend Hogo and save the Crystal Islands from their curse.

Journey through the Crystal Islands in 90’s classics platformer style. Play as Kaze and save your friend Hogo from a curse that spread chaos around the islands. Face enraged living vegetables by invoking the powers of the wild masks. Pounce ferociously like a tiger, soar through the sky like an eagle, sprint fiercely like a lizard, and rule the sea like a shark.

Developed by PixelHive, Kaze and the Wild Masks is part of the first batch of Stadia Makers titles, indie games that received direct technical assistance, development hardware, and funding from Google in exchange for offering a Stadia version.

Kaze and the Wild Masks is available now in the Stadia Store for $29.99.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: