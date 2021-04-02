All of today’s best deals kick off with a $150 discount on Samsung Galaxy S21, Anker Android essential deals from $9, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip at $480. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB now $150 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $700. Down from its typical $850 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 256GB of storage and a 64MP triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises.

Anker Android essential deals from $9

Anker is closing out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of chargers, speakers, projectors, and more. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $50. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the second-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets that are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port.

ASUS Chromebook Flip down to $480

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Core m3/8GB/64GB for $480. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, is $40 below previous discounts, and marks the best price to date.

Powered by a Core m3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C connectivity, and 8GB of RAM for multitasking.

