The Experiments with Google site brings together various projects built with the company’s core platforms and new technologies. The latest collection from Google highlights WebXR Experiments that bring AR and VR experiences online.

Putting augmented and virtual reality — which is already “opening up the possibilities of how we interact with the world and information around us” — on the web greatly expands their reach.

We’re featuring some of our own projects here and encourage everyone to grow the collection and push the boundaries of what’s possible with WebXR.

The first batch is from Google and range from helpful, productivity-focused utilities to fun interactions:

Sodar helps to visualize social distancing. By activating a personal augmented reality radar from your browser, you can see what 6 feet (or 2 meters) looks like in any environment.

With Measure Up, you can calculate the length, area, and volume of the things around you without using a tape measure.

Floom is a fun new way to explore the planet, built with WebXR and Google Maps. Open your browser to tunnel through the earth and see what’s on the other side.

A fourth WebXR experiment called Picturescape “turns your Google Photos library into an immersive gallery so you can explore your memories in augmented reality.” This is coming soon and looks quite interesting.

A supported Android device and the latest Chrome browser is required to experience WebXR. Google is taking submissions to be featured in the WebXR collection.

