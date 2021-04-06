OnePlus Pay could expand to India in the coming months

OnePlus Pay could be expanding outside of China in the coming months as an Indian trademark filing hints that the payment platform is coming to the region.

A trademark application has been accepted by the Indian trademark authorities, and shared by a tipster, which is a fairly solid indication that the Google Pay alternative will be made available in the not-too-distant future. For those unaware, OnePlus Pay was first unveiled or showcased alongside the OnePlus 7T launch in late 2019. However, like quite a few alternative wireless payment platforms from Chinese OEMs, it was only available in mainland China.

No word was shared on if or when OnePlus Pay might come to other regions, but this recent trademark filing is likely the first steps in expansion to other regions. With India playing such a crucial role in the growth of OnePlus in recent years, it would be the natural area to release the NFC-based payment platform. Given the popularity of Google Pay and other regional alternatives, OnePlus will need to offer something compelling or “different” to get people to switch to their payment solution.

Many other Chinese OEMs offer their own Google Pay alternatives for the Chinese mainland, making this option no different beyond the likelihood of wider availability. No other details are known about OnePlus Pay at this stage, but we guess we’ll learn more in the coming months should the firm share more details.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: